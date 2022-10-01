ASUU strike: Nasarawa University directs students to return to school

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that despite the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) across the country since Feb. 14, 2022, management of NSUK via a statement recently directed students of the institution to resume school for full academic activities from Sept. 28.

Reacting to the statement on Friday, Dr Samuel Alu, Chairman of ASUU NSUK branch, condemned the directive and vowed to continue the union’s nationwide strike till the demands of the union were met by the Federal Government.

The NSUK SUG, however, urged all students of the institution to resume school on Tuesday for full academic activities.

“We want to state conspicuously that our allegiance as students is to the school authority.

“Therefore, we are fully in support of the decision of the school management to reopen our school and continue academic activities, seeing that our primary purpose for being here and our prime interest as a union is achieved,” he said.

Gbefwi urged students to stay focused and optimistic as regards the resumption, regardless of conflicting statements and jettison every contrary notion as the state government, the school management and some lecturers were determined to ensure activities resumed fully.

“Honestly we are very sympathetic towards the plight of ASUU members at all levels as we also stand to benefit from their struggle directly or indirectly.

We hope their demands are met and education shifts up our national scale of preference,” he added.