In a bid to resolve the ongoing ASUU strike, the Federal Government and the leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are holding a reconciliatory meeting on Thursday, February 7, 2019, in Abuja.

After the ninth meeting between both parties last week, the National President of the Union, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi said there was an agreement to adjourn the meeting until Thursday after the lecturers must have met other members to discuss the new government position of its demands.

“We have set of information for our members. Until we tell our members. We are making progress and the progress we are making is for everybody’s interest and stakeholders will benefit at the end of the day. We will be meeting on Thursday. We have trashed all grey areas so the progress we have made must first be related to our members,” Ogunyemi said.

Meanwhile, ASUU reportedly resorted to conduct a referendum to decide on the three month old strike.

The referendum which was reportedly conducted by ASUU members, University of Ibadan saw 200 lecturers voted for the strike to continue till government meets their demands.

Also, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) issued a statement on Tuesday, February 6, 2019, declaring ‘Operation No Resumption, No Election’.

It’s been over three months since public Universities across the country were shut down by ASUU.

The Union on Sunday, November 4, 2018, announced an indefinite nationwide strike at it National Executive Committee meeting held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State.