ASUU Strike: Don’t engage in vices, NAPTAN warns students

The National Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) has warned students not to use the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike as an excuse to engage in vices.

Nigerian students (TheGuardianNG)
The Deputy National President of NAPTAN, Mr Adeolu Ogunbanjo, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos, said that, instead, they should use the opportunity to add value to their lives.

Ogunbanjo said that the proverb, “an idle mind is a devil’s workshop” would not be a defence for students to engage in crime during the ongoing strike.

“It is quite unfortunate that both the government and ASUU could not come to terms with the agreement on the current issue. Rather than students being in school learning to observe normal academic calendar, they are at home; it’s a big problem.

“However, it should not be a criteria for them to indulge in vices, thinking that cyber crime is the next thing to do or joining cult groups, which are totally unacceptable in our society.

“There is no justification for acts like that; some wise ones have started looking for part-time jobs here and there, just to get themselves meaningfully engaged, pending when the two factions will find final resolutions.”

Ogunbanjo advised the students to engage their minds and hands positively through reading and vocations while the strike lasted, as it would pay off in the long run.

He said that the ASUU strike was not the best for the nation’s educational system as it relates to academic calendar of Universities and the students.

The NAPTAN president implored ASUU to honour the government, being their employers, by going back to the negotiation table.

