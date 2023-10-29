ADVERTISEMENT
ASUU donates foodstuffs to 320 IDPs in Katsina State

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Lawalli Alkali, the association’s national resource person represented its National President, Prof. Victor Emmanuel, at the distribution of the relief materials.

He said the gesture was not the first of its kind by the association as it had been a long-standing programme.

He said also that the foodstuffs included rice, cooking oil, spaghetti, noodles and seasoning cubes.

“ASUU has always identified with vulnerable groups and the most seriously vulnerable Nigerians like the Internally Displaced Persons IDPs.

“ASUU regards IDPs as a manifestation of a serious problem.

“When you see IDPs across the country, it shows that we still have a lot to do on security matters,’’ he said.

Alkali appealed to President Bola Tinubu to adopt necessary measures to tackle security challenges in the country to enable IDPs to return to their homes.

According to him, ASUU has been monitoring events in Katsina State and appreciates the commitment of Governor Dikko Radda on security issues.

“We pray that he remains focused to do the needful to ensure that IDPs return to their homes. And resume their farming and other business activities,’’ he said.

Those who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said they were in need of serious assistance, adding that staying in uncompleted buildings was not their desire.

They also called on governments at all levels to redouble efforts at tackling security challenges in their communities.

News Agency Of Nigeria
