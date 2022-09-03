ASUU: Buhari has done a lot for universities; no-work-no-pay stands - FG

FG's efforts: The Minister argued that the Buhari-led government has made a lot of interventions in the nation's tertiary institutions including provision of infrastructures.

Recall that ASUU had shut down academic activities in government-owned universities across the country since February 14, 2022, to press home their demands from the federal government.

However, Opiah argued that the government has done its best to resolve the issues raised by the union, wondering why they have been adamant to call off the strike.

The Minister disclosed this during his speech at the Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Opiah'words: “The Federal Government cannot pay lecturers for what they did not work for. The strike has continued to portray the country in a bad light and has succeeded in causing more pains for parents and students.”

Demands met: Opiah also said that the federal government has done so much on infrastructural development in all higher institutions across the country.

He, therefore, urged the Vice chancellor of FUL Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, to appeal to lecturers to come back to classrooms, adding that their prolonged stay stay at home has done more harm than good to the future of Nigerians students.

Opiah added: “The Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari has done so much especially in infrastructural development in our tertiary institution. Because, anywhere you go, you will see the presence of TETFUND, buildings, vehicles and all manners of institutional assets.

“Those who think that lack of infrastructure is one of the reasons they went on strike should think again. Mr Vice Chancellor, let me use this opportunity to appeal to you, to also appeal to our lecturers to come back to work because our children are suffering.

“Our country’s image is going lower. Our parents are not happy, and these lecturers are also parents to some of our students. Contrary to what they think, some of us also have our Children in Nigeria Universities and they are also suffering.

“Although, if we stay on strike forever, it means our Children will be out of School forever. It is not in our own interest. There is nothing that has gone wrong that we cannot get corrected through dialogue. I know that, almost everything that ASUU brought forth for discussion between the Federal Government has been resolved.

“Except that, now that ASUU want to be paid for all the six month that they were absent from duty. And the Federal Government is saying no we cannot pay for those days you did not work. For once, let us activate the principle of no work no pay which is natural. It is only a thief that goes to eat where he didn’t work.