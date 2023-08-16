ASUU alarms high teenage pregnancy rate in Benue IDP camps
The camps are currently grappling with a substantial population of out-of-school children and a concerning surge in teenage pregnancies, all stemming from the relentless attacks by gunmen.
ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, conveyed this call during an initiative organised by the union for the inhabitants of the IDP camps. The outreach event took place at Abagana in Makurdi, the capital of Benue State.
Representing Prof Emmanuel Osodeke were Profs Ralph Ofokwu and Stellamarris Okey, who expressed their lamentation over the unfortunate predicament wherein the IDPs find themselves unable to safely return to their villages and homes, which are now under occupation by armed herdsmen.
As an immediate gesture of support, ASUU officials also delivered essential provisions including food and clothing items to the displaced population.
The ongoing crisis traces its origins back to January 2018 when the IDPs were compelled to abandon their homes due to the devastating assaults by killer herdsmen. This spate of attacks targeted several areas, including the Logo and Guma local government zones, among other regions within Benue State.
