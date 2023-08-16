ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU alarms high teenage pregnancy rate in Benue IDP camps

Ima Elijah

The camps are currently grappling with out-of-school children and a concerning surge in teenage pregnancies.

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]
ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

Recommended articles

The camps are currently grappling with a substantial population of out-of-school children and a concerning surge in teenage pregnancies, all stemming from the relentless attacks by gunmen.

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, conveyed this call during an initiative organised by the union for the inhabitants of the IDP camps. The outreach event took place at Abagana in Makurdi, the capital of Benue State.

Representing Prof Emmanuel Osodeke were Profs Ralph Ofokwu and Stellamarris Okey, who expressed their lamentation over the unfortunate predicament wherein the IDPs find themselves unable to safely return to their villages and homes, which are now under occupation by armed herdsmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

As an immediate gesture of support, ASUU officials also delivered essential provisions including food and clothing items to the displaced population.

The ongoing crisis traces its origins back to January 2018 when the IDPs were compelled to abandon their homes due to the devastating assaults by killer herdsmen. This spate of attacks targeted several areas, including the Logo and Guma local government zones, among other regions within Benue State.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU alarms high teenage pregnancy rate in Benue IDP camps

ASUU alarms high teenage pregnancy rate in Benue IDP camps

The world's richest Black people of 2023

The world's richest Black people of 2023

'A patriot and true nationalist' - Gov. Bago celebrates IBB as he turns 82

'A patriot and true nationalist' - Gov. Bago celebrates IBB as he turns 82

FG moves to offload stakes in NNPC, 19 other state-run firms to raise funds

FG moves to offload stakes in NNPC, 19 other state-run firms to raise funds

UNICAL VC seeks more police collaboration on campus security

UNICAL VC seeks more police collaboration on campus security

Handling Niger’s coup imbroglio, manifestation of Tinubu’s boldness - Prof. Abubakre

Handling Niger’s coup imbroglio, manifestation of Tinubu’s boldness - Prof. Abubakre

Aviation union suspends plans to embark on strike as NCAA intervene

Aviation union suspends plans to embark on strike as NCAA intervene

Uzodinma is destroying my properties  —  Imo PDP chieftain cries out

Uzodinma is destroying my properties  —  Imo PDP chieftain cries out

2023 highest minimum wage in Africa by countries

2023 highest minimum wage in Africa by countries

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth