ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Association urges Tinubu to appoint professional as transport minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bivbere assured the president of the association’s partnership and promised to prioritise solution-based journalism to tackle critical challenges.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The President of MARAN, Godfrey Bivbere, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Bivbere said the appointment of a maritime professional would enable Nigeria to harnesses the opportunities in the maritime sector worth over nine trillion dollars.

“The nation’s maritime sector holds immense potential to transform the economic fortunes of the nation via higher revenue generation, massive employment and other gains,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that this would be gainfully harnessed with a transport minister who understands the sector.

”This is when we talk about the effective utilisation of the Nigerian waterways for barging and river ports or transporting passengers to achieve a balanced transport system in Nigeria.

”Another issue is speedy evacuation of cargoes from ports using multimodal approach; all these issues have far-reaching effects positively and negatively that can be addressed by a transport minister who is a maritime professional,” he said.

He, however, attributed some of the major challenges to the suboptimal performance of the Nigerian ports and other aspects of shipping to leadership failure, which result from the appointment of non-professionals.

Bivbere assured the president of the association’s partnership and promised to prioritise solution-based journalism to tackle critical challenges plaguing the nation’s maritime sector.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police kill 2 suspected kidnappers, rescue victim in Anambra

Police kill 2 suspected kidnappers, rescue victim in Anambra

IBEDC announces prepaid meter upgrade

IBEDC announces prepaid meter upgrade

NDDC to create jobs for 10,000 Niger Delta youths – MD

NDDC to create jobs for 10,000 Niger Delta youths – MD

Association urges Tinubu to appoint professional as transport minister

Association urges Tinubu to appoint professional as transport minister

Tinubu, INEC defend victory, integrity of polls with one witness apiece

Tinubu, INEC defend victory, integrity of polls with one witness apiece

Reps intervenes in money dispute between NFF, Falcons ahead of World Cup

Reps intervenes in money dispute between NFF, Falcons ahead of World Cup

Senate congratulates Tinubu on emergence as ECOWAS chairman

Senate congratulates Tinubu on emergence as ECOWAS chairman

Appeal Court needs more than 60 days to determine election petitions – Judge

Appeal Court needs more than 60 days to determine election petitions – Judge

Edo Assembly confirms Okungbowa as Chief Judge

Edo Assembly confirms Okungbowa as Chief Judge

Pulse Sports

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies