ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Association partners traditional institution to promote peace, development in Nasarawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president of the association assured that he is ready to continue to contribute positively to the development of the area and the country at large.

Mr David Abuluya, President of Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA)
Mr David Abuluya, President of Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA)

Recommended articles

Mr David Abuluya, the ECDA President, gave the assurance on Monday, July 17, 2023 while condoling with; Alhaji Isiyaku Abdullahi, Magajin Gari Nassarawa Eggon, over the death of his elder brother, Malam AbdulHamid Abdullahi, in Nassarawa Eggon.

The ECDA president also condoled with the Aren Eggon, retired Justice Ahmed Ubangari, over the death of his subject, AbdulHamid Abdullahi. Abuluya, while condoling with the traditional rulers, urged them to take solace in God, adding that God gives life and takes at will.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am here with my entourage to condole with you over the death of AbdulHamid Abdullahi Agu (Careless).

“Please take heart and may his soul rest in peace!

“We will continue to work together to promote peace and unity in order to achieve development in our area and the state at large,” he said.

Abuluya also prayed God to forgive AbdulHamid’s shortcomings and grant him eternal rest. Responding separately, Ubangari and Abdullahi appreciated Abuluya and his entourage for identifying with them at their trial moment and prayed God to bless him abundantly.

The Aren Eggon said: “I want to appreciate you for identifying with us at this trial moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s continue to promote unity and peace among our people and other Nigerians,” the traditional ruler urged.

On his part, the Magajn Gari Nassarawa Eggon said: “I appreciate this condolences, you are the vanguard of the Eggon people.

“So far, you are doing a God job, continue to protect our people.”

Abdullahi assured of his readiness to continue to contribute positively to the development of the area and the country at large. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the deceased, a former councillor, died on July 15 and was buried according to Islamic rite in Nassarawa Eggon.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NGO, stakeholders calls for amendment of criminal laws, to reduce high rate of ATPs in custody

NGO, stakeholders calls for amendment of criminal laws, to reduce high rate of ATPs in custody

Association partners traditional institution to promote peace, development in Nasarawa

Association partners traditional institution to promote peace, development in Nasarawa

'Creating a system where citizens flourish, making Gombe a model remains my vision' – Gov. Yahaya

'Creating a system where citizens flourish, making Gombe a model remains my vision' – Gov. Yahaya

'Sustainability, key consideration in establishing rural roads construction' – RAAMP

'Sustainability, key consideration in establishing rural roads construction' – RAAMP

'Publish names of expected palliative beneficiaries, to curb funds diversions' - Group urges FG

'Publish names of expected palliative beneficiaries, to curb funds diversions' - Group urges FG

'Savings from fuel subsidy will be channeled to enterprising projects, policies' — Lawmaker

'Savings from fuel subsidy will be channeled to enterprising projects, policies' — Lawmaker

President Tinubu condoles Mangal, over death of wife, Adigun over mother's death

President Tinubu condoles Mangal, over death of wife, Adigun over mother's death

You’ll lose your shop  —  Enugu Gov threatens traders who observe sit-at-home

You’ll lose your shop  —  Enugu Gov threatens traders who observe sit-at-home

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

ECOWAS Court judges [Arise]

ECOWAS court slaps ₦60m fine on Nigerian government over police brutality

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why