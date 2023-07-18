Association partners traditional institution to promote peace, development in Nasarawa

The Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA) Worldwide has assured traditional institutions and stakeholders of its sustained partnership in order to promote peace, unity and development in the area and the state at large.

Mr David Abuluya, the ECDA President, gave the assurance on Monday, July 17, 2023 while condoling with; Alhaji Isiyaku Abdullahi, Magajin Gari Nassarawa Eggon, over the death of his elder brother, Malam AbdulHamid Abdullahi, in Nassarawa Eggon.

The ECDA president also condoled with the Aren Eggon, retired Justice Ahmed Ubangari, over the death of his subject, AbdulHamid Abdullahi. Abuluya, while condoling with the traditional rulers, urged them to take solace in God, adding that God gives life and takes at will.

“I am here with my entourage to condole with you over the death of AbdulHamid Abdullahi Agu (Careless).

“Please take heart and may his soul rest in peace!

“We will continue to work together to promote peace and unity in order to achieve development in our area and the state at large,” he said.

Abuluya also prayed God to forgive AbdulHamid’s shortcomings and grant him eternal rest. Responding separately, Ubangari and Abdullahi appreciated Abuluya and his entourage for identifying with them at their trial moment and prayed God to bless him abundantly.

The Aren Eggon said: “I want to appreciate you for identifying with us at this trial moment.

“Let’s continue to promote unity and peace among our people and other Nigerians,” the traditional ruler urged.

On his part, the Magajn Gari Nassarawa Eggon said: “I appreciate this condolences, you are the vanguard of the Eggon people.

“So far, you are doing a God job, continue to protect our people.”