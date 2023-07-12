Asset Recovery Committee seizes exotic cars from Ortom's home
Benue govt officials storm ex-gov Ortom’s property, cart away exotic cars.
This action follows the directive issued by Governor Alia in June 2023, where he appointed a committee chaired by Hingah Biem. The committee's primary objective was to conduct a thorough assessment of all government assets, including lands, vehicles, houses, furniture, and machinery, with the aim of initiating their recovery.
According to emerging reports, the committee executed its mission on Tuesday afternoon, July 11, 2023, by descending upon the ex-governor's automobile workshop situated along the Makurdi/Otukpo road, where they proceeded to seize the vehicles.
Although sources claim that the committee resorted to using a towing truck after their initial attempts to drive the cars away proved unsuccessful, this information remains speculative as we await a response from the former governor, Ortom.
