Asset Recovery Committee seizes exotic cars from Ortom's home

This action follows the directive issued by Governor Alia in June 2023, where he appointed a committee chaired by Hingah Biem. The committee's primary objective was to conduct a thorough assessment of all government assets, including lands, vehicles, houses, furniture, and machinery, with the aim of initiating their recovery.

According to emerging reports, the committee executed its mission on Tuesday afternoon, July 11, 2023, by descending upon the ex-governor's automobile workshop situated along the Makurdi/Otukpo road, where they proceeded to seize the vehicles.