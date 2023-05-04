Assembly urges Sanwo-Olu to improve Lagos primary health care facilities

Mr Hakeem Sokunle, Chairman, House Committee on Health Services, made the appeal during a public hearing in Lagos on Wednesday.

Sokunle also urged the governor to direct the commissioner for Health to upgrade the standard of secondary and tertiary healthcare institutions in the state in order to meet the healthcare needs of residents.

We are also calling on the governor to direct the commissioner to commence improvement on the health care needs of the Primary Health Care (PHC) centres to reduce pressure on the general hospitals in the state.

“Improving these facilities will further reduce the incidence of patients who often rush to the General Hospitals for health care challenges that should ordinarily be handled by the health centres,” he said.

Sokunle said the committee would soon visit all the 50 primary health centres in the state to identify their challenges in terms of provision of drugs to meet primary health care needs of people in their various localities.