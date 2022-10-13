ASR builds 3,000 seater Unilorin amphitheater

Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, who spoke at the foundation laying ceremony on the campus, expressed delight with what he called “spectacular donation” from ASR.

According to him, with over 200 universities over the country that could have benefitted, Unilorin was chosen to be one of the beneficiaries of the project.

“After the decision was communicated to me in an official journey, I found it so incredible that I was praying so hard for the dream to become a quick reality,” he said.

Abdulkareem stated that the university got a letter for N1 billion in June 2021, and decided on having a befitting amphitheater that will cater for academic, social and other needs.

He observed that the university amphitheater will be located in a strategic location overlooking the picturesque Dam location of the institution.

“The choice of the location is to allow our immediate community to benefit from the utilisation of the amazing edifice without disturbing the institution,” he said.

The vice-chancellor asserted that when the structure got completed, it would allow freshers in their large numbers to utilise the site for General Studies (GNS) courses and several other courses without congestion.

Abdulkareem commended ASR for the donation which, he said, would boost education in the country.

Alhaji AbdulSamad Rabiu, the Founder of ASR Initiative Africa, represented by Dr Ubon Udoh, the Managing Director of the initiative, explained that ASR Africa is the brainchild of Rabiu, who is dedicated to the development of Nigeria and African continent as a whole.

He added that ASR was committed to helping Africans to look inward and solve their problems, while implementing solutions to such challenges.

Udoh observed that Unilorin met some criteria, including national ranking, which ensured the institution is one of the beneficiaries of the project.

He also assured that the best contractors have been engaged to ensure commitment and timely construction of the amphitheater.

Also speaking, Prof. Musa Yakubu, the Dean, Student Affairs of the university, underscored the importance of the amphitheater to students and the surrounding communities.

He added that the amphitheater is also expected to generate Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the University.

Mr David Bello, the Principal Partner of Ayo-Bello Consultants, explained that the amphitheater comprises main Auditorium, with 3,000 capacity, large podium with offices and large storage facilities, among others.