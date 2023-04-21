As-salamu alaykum - Obi greets Muslims at Sallah, sends message to supporters

Obi, in a series of tweets shared on his Twitter handle on the evening of Thursday, April 20, 2023, congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan.

Starting with "As-salamu alaykum to our Muslim brothers and sisters," the former Anambra State governor also wished Muslims a happy Sallah celebration and enjoined them to be fair and just in all dealings to reflect the teachings of Ramadan.

"The Holy Month of Ramadan was for all to practice restraint, decorum and humility; it enjoined all faithful to be fair and just in all dealings; to help the needy and heal the ailing; to also promote mutual understanding and peace within communities.

These injunctions promote the values of universal social justice, world peace and human progress," Obi's tweet partly read.

Speaking further, the Labour Party candidate said Nigerians are living in perilous times due to the prevalent "insecurity, deprivation, unemployment and most recently, divisive flawed elections from the activities of fringe elements who do not respect the rule of law."

He lamented the subversive actions of some elements through the exploitation of the weakness of national institutions but said he remains resolute in fighting for a new Nigeria.

Obi said he and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, in deference to the revered periods of Lent and Ramadan, refrained from personally reacting to recent allegations against them including treason.

The tweets read: "Many untoward activities have been directed at our people and nation, but we remain resolute in fighting for a New Nigeria through all peaceful and legal options under our laws. We continue to implore all Nigerians to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

"We equally remain in prayers that these challenges will be overcome without further adverse shock to the economy, nation and national interest.

"In deference to the revered periods of Lent and Ramadan, we have refrained from personally reacting to various distractive allegations and fake news directed at Datti Baba-Ahmed and me.

"The most egregious of these acts is the allegation of treason for pursuing the due process. It is now common knowledge that perpetrators of state capture and their acolytes continue to attack Datti and me, and indeed, the Labour Party and the OBIdient Family, for seeking a New Nigeria that will be beneficial to all Nigerians.

"Efforts to dissuade us from pursuing the right path towards achieving an equitable, secure and productive New Nigeria, included the deployment of doctored audio, identity theft, impersonation, trolls and fighting words. In the true spirit of Ramadan, I call on our supporters to remain focused on peace and the rule of law. I also wish to assure Nigerians and the OBIdients that our struggle for a New Nigeria is in good stead, and on course.