Col. Izimdu Idimah, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division, Nigeria Army, Kaduna, quoted Fakrogha as given charge when the major general visited the Division on Thursday in Kaduna.

Fakrogha said that female personnel should always contribute their quota towards achieving the goals of the Nigerian Army and justify the establishment of the women corps.

Fakrogha told them that although the Nigerian Army Women Corps (WAWC) was still very young, it has unique training programme capable of taking the women officers and soldiers to greater heights.

Earlier, Maj-Gen Faruk Yahaya, General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, thanked the commander for the visit, which was to sensitize women soldiers on their responsibilities.

From the Right: The Commander, Nigerian Army Women Corps, Maj-Gen. Preye Fakrogha and Maj-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, GOC, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, during the visit … on Thursday in Kaduna. [NAN]

Yahaya stated that NAWC was established with the aim of harnessing the potential of female personnel to build a force that was ready to support Nigerian Army operations and engagements.

He enjoined the personnel to pay attention to the lectures, so as to be better soldiers and contribute meaningfully to the Army.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that present at the occasion were the Acting Chief Medical Director, 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna and the Coordinator 1, Women Special Operational Battalion, among others.