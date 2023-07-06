ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Army under my watch will stamp out oil theft, pipeline vandalism' - COAS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The COAS states that army under his watch will source out pipeline vandalism and oil theft in Niger-Delta.

Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja. [Twitter;NA]
Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja. [Twitter;NA]

Recommended articles

Lagbaja gave this assurance during an interactive session with media executives on Wednesday in Ibadan as part of activities marking the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

The Army will focus on the situation in the Niger-Delta region, just as it will not also lose focus on what is happening in other parts of the country in line with the mandate of the current government,” he said.

Lagbaja said this was necessary since most of the country’s oil and gas infrastructure are in the South-South region, pointing out that 90 percent of Nigeria’s revenue are from the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed concern that pipelines’ vandalisation and oil theft in the Niger-Delta region have affected the country’s revenue generation, stating that urgent steps must be taken to curb the situation.

The President has said that the nation is bleeding from all these. The money is not just there to do what we used to do in the past.

“This has led to the removal of oil subsidy and the floated exchange rate, while other reforms have also been put in place.

“Riding on the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of the President, the Nigerian Army under my watch will stamp out oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger-Delta,” Lagbaja said.

The COAS further said that he would also not lose focus on banditry in the North-West.

ADVERTISEMENT

I know that people desired to go back to their farms and live normally as law-abiding Nigerians.

“We will work to defeat banditry and kidnapping which are being operated freely in some communities.

”We will therefore entrench there in the North-West the stability we have achieved in the North-East region.

“We want a situation where people can wake up by 2 a.m. and be confident to engage in their legitimate business.

“In those days, truck owners/drivers transport fish from Baga to Onisha and leave Baga by 2 a.m. without any fear of insecurity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, we want to return to that era where people live peacefully in Plateau and parts of Southern Kaduna and other places where we are currently experiencing security challenges,” he said.

The COAS also said it was gratifying to note that the Nigerian Army was frequently called upon to address various security challenges confronting Nigeria.

This is because the Army has been found to be reliable and meeting Nigerians’ expectations.

“We are not complaining about the frequent calls, because we are the people’s Army.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that activities of the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) are going on alongside the 160th Anniversary of the Nigerian Army.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'MNJTF unable to scale up operations due to inadequate funding' - Amb. Nuhu

'MNJTF unable to scale up operations due to inadequate funding' - Amb. Nuhu

'Army under my watch will stamp out oil theft, pipeline vandalism' - COAS

'Army under my watch will stamp out oil theft, pipeline vandalism' - COAS

Threads, Meta's rival to Twitter, surpasses 10 million users within few hours

Threads, Meta's rival to Twitter, surpasses 10 million users within few hours

NARD urges FG to meet its demands

NARD urges FG to meet its demands

Sanwo-Olu harps on regulatory framework for hygienic Lagos

Sanwo-Olu harps on regulatory framework for hygienic Lagos

Kwara state goes back to 5 working days for civil servants

Kwara state goes back to 5 working days for civil servants

18,000 Cameroonian refugees undergo UN verification in Cross River

18,000 Cameroonian refugees undergo UN verification in Cross River

Nigerians our largest international students population — American university

Nigerians our largest international students population — American university

FG threatens sanctions against PoS agents over price fixing

FG threatens sanctions against PoS agents over price fixing

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu

Ejikeme Mmesoma has refuted the forgery allegation levelled against her by JAMB. [Punch]

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma