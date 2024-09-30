ADVERTISEMENT
Army troops eliminates 8 terrorists, rescues 40 hostages, seizes weapons

News Agency Of Nigeria

The troops also apprehended a notorious arms courier found with a large cache of ammunition, striking a major blow against arms proliferation by criminal elements.

Nigerian Army Troops
Nigerian Army Troops

The army, in a post on its official X Handle on Monday, said the recent victories had further tightened the noose around the necks of unrepentant terrorists and their collaborators. The post added that the troops also apprehended a notorious arms courier found with a large cache of ammunition, striking a major blow against arms proliferation by criminal elements.

According to the army, troops, acting acting on genuine intelligence on September 28, conducted a strategic stop-and-search operation along the Lafia-Keffi Road in Nasarawa State.

“This resulted in the arrest of a firearms courier and the recovery of 303 live rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition concealed in a bag.

“The suspect and the vehicle were immediately taken into custody, and further investigations are ongoing to apprehend his accomplices.

“In another operation in Kaduna State, troops executed precision strikes in the forests near Danmari and Saulawa villages in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, where one terrorist was eliminated.

“Additional engagements in Ankwa village of Kachia Local Government Area also led to the annihilation of two more terrorists and the recovery of a locally made firearm, 11 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, and a motorcycle used by the terrorists,” it said.

The post also revealed that troops in an encounter with fleeing terrorists at Faayijiwa Fandanari village in Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno, recovered two AK-47 rifles, 61 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO), 51 rounds of 7.62mm (special ) ammunition, hard drugs and various supplies. It said the terrorists abandoned the firearms and ammunition after succumbing to the troops’ superior firepower.

According to the post, further operations in Gwoza Local Government Area resulted in the neutralisation of three terrorists near Ashigashiya village, while vigilant troops responding to credible intelligence, pursued and intercepted a convoy suspected of transporting logistics to terrorists at Gubio.

“Three vehicles loaded with food supplies intended for terrorist camps were seized, and the sum of ₦2,400 recovered.

“The efforts in Kukawa Local Government Area yielded another victory as troops, acting on intelligence, intercepted terrorists attempting to relocate abducted victims from Cijin village.

“The terrorists fled upon sighting the troops, abandoning 38 hostages, including six men, eight women, and 24 children, who were safely rescued by the troops.

“Meanwhile, in Yobe, troops responding to reports of terrorists extorting civilians staged a successful ambush in Sasawa village in Damaturu Local Government Area.

“The troops neutralised one terrorist and recovered one AK-47 rifle along with a motorcycle.

“The Chief of Army Staff has commended the troops for their bravery and relentless fight for peace. He also expressed gratitude to the citizens whose continuous provision of credible information has been instrumental in these successes.

“The Nigerian Army remains steadfast in its mission to obliterate terrorism and safeguard the lives of all Nigerians,” it added.

