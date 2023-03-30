The sports category has moved to a new website.
Army to review troops’ conduct during elections, other operations

News Agency Of Nigeria

The COAS will interact with GOCs to provide possible guidance towards enhancing army operations and other activities.

Nigerian Army
Nigerian Army

The review is expected to take place during the forthcoming Chief of Army Staff First Quarter 2023 Conference.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Thursday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, would interact with the General Officers Commanding (GOC), field commanders and other senior officers.

He said that the interaction would help to provide possible guidance towards enhancing army operations and other activities.

He said the conference, which would hold from April 3 to April 6 would offer an avenue for reappraisal of the administrative affairs of the Nigerian army.

He added that it would also help in evaluation and comprehensive review of ongoing operational engagements within the first quarter.

According to him, this will provide the army an in-depth insight to enable far reaching decisions towards achieving its set objective of addressing the multifaceted security challenges confronting the country.

Nwachukwu said that the COAS would present a new Toyota Hilux vehicles each to 14 Army Warrant Officers who had attained the peak of their soldiering career.

“Similarly, the COAS will commission the newly constructed Faruk Yahaya Historical Park located at Asokoro Abuja.

“The conference will also showcase some research and development effort of the Nigerian Army in an exhibition.

“The three days conference promises to be very eventful, as it will witness a review of the conduct of troops during the recently concluded Operation SAFE CONDUCT 2023 and other operations across the country,” he said.

Nwachukwu reaffirmed the commitment and resolve of the Nigerian army to discharging its constitutional mandate professionally.

“We will also be resolute in upholding our values of courage, selfless sacrifice, respect, discipline and unalloyed loyalty to constituted authority,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

