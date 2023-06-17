ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Army tackles Asari Dokubo over oil theft allegation

News Agency Of Nigeria

He promised that the army authority would not spare any black sheep in its fold if identified.

Ex-militant, Mujahid Asari Dokubo
Ex-militant, Mujahid Asari Dokubo

Recommended articles

Dokubo made the claims when he visited President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Friday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said the Nigerian army had been vigorously engaged in the fight against illegal oil bunkering, oil theft, illegal oil refining and other sundry crimes in the region with positive results.

Nwachukwu who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja, said the intervention had produced positive results.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, he said, was evident in the increase in daily oil production from an abysmally dwindling output in the past.

Nwachukwu said the Nigerian army had zero tolerance for any compromise on the part of its troops and would not condone any act of economic sabotage.

He promised that the army authority would not spare any black sheep in its fold if identified.

The Nigerian Army has been vigorously engaged in the fight against illegal oil bunkering, oil theft, illegal oil refining and other sundry crimes in the Niger Delta.

“And this has yielded positive results as evident in the increase in daily oil production per barrel from an abysmally dwindling output in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for any compromise on the part of our troops and will not condone such acts of economic sabotage.

“No black sheep will be spared if identified,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I will nominate people for Tinubu's appointments if asked - Bode George

I will nominate people for Tinubu's appointments if asked - Bode George

Oil theft allegations against military unfounded, group condemns Dokubo

Oil theft allegations against military unfounded, group condemns Dokubo

Produce evidence of our involvement in oil theft, Navy replies Asari Dokubo

Produce evidence of our involvement in oil theft, Navy replies Asari Dokubo

Nigeria to inaugurate 6-storey building Culture House soon

Nigeria to inaugurate 6-storey building Culture House soon

Accept ex-convicts as changed persons, FG appeals to Nigerians

Accept ex-convicts as changed persons, FG appeals to Nigerians

Army tackles Asari Dokubo over oil theft allegation

Army tackles Asari Dokubo over oil theft allegation

Lagos Govt introduces digital registration for Keke and Okada riders

Lagos Govt introduces digital registration for Keke and Okada riders

NPC trains 850,000 supervisors for 2023 census

NPC trains 850,000 supervisors for 2023 census

Association decries spate of skin cancer among albinos

Association decries spate of skin cancer among albinos

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

Vice President Kashim Shettima apologises to Muslims over his recent comment about National Assembly leadership. [Daily Trust]

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership