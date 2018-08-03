news

The Nigerian Army has reunited four children with their families, two years after they were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

According to a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu, troops of 22 Brigade deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE rescued the children, two boys and two girls, during a clearance operation at Maima village in Ngala local government area of the state.

They were reunited with their parents at Ngafure village in Dikwa LGA of Borno and are currently receiving medical attention at military health facilities.

Brig.-Gen. Chukwu also disclosed that 36 hand grenades were recovered during the clearance operation at Maima.

The Nigerian Army restated its commitment to rescue all the hostages held by Boko Haram terrorists.

Boko Haram menace

Since the insurgency of the terrorist group escalated after a 2009 crackdown by the military, Boko Haram, chiefly under Abubakar Shekau's leadership, has been responsible for the death of over 20,000 people and the displacement of more than 2.5 million scattered across Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country and its neighbours.