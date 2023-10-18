ADVERTISEMENT
Army begs Rivers, Delta indigenes to apply for military recruitment

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mackintosh said the army would take care of those willing to join the service in the area of academics, and medical, among others.

L-R: Secretary to State Government in Rivers, Tammy Danagogo and Team Leader Army 86 Intake, Brig-Gen Timi Mackintosh, during flag-off of army recruitment exercise in Rivers on Wednesday [NAN]
L-R: Secretary to State Government in Rivers, Tammy Danagogo and Team Leader Army 86 Intake, Brig-Gen Timi Mackintosh, during flag-off of army recruitment exercise in Rivers on Wednesday [NAN]

It said both Rivers and Delta indigenes had the lowest representation in recent recruitments in the army.

Brig.-Gen. Timi Mackintosh, Team Leader, Department of Administration, Sensitisation and Advertisement, Nigeria Army 86 Intake, said this at a meeting with the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Rivers, Tammy Danagogo in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, worried by the low representation of Rivers indigenes in the army, sent his team to encourage them to join the service.

“So, Rivers and Delta states in the South South, particularly, Rivers are lacking when it comes to recruitment into the Nigerian Army.

“For 84 and 85 regular intakes, Rivers state in particular did not make up to 60 per cent of its own quota.

“So, the COAS deemed it fit that we should visit you (Danagogo) to assist us in speaking to indigenes to join the army,” he said.

Mackintosh said the army would take care of those willing to join the service in the area of academics, and medical, among others.

“Our minimum requirement is four credits. However, there are people, especially in the lower cadre who joined the military with four credits, but today they are going for their PhD and Masters.

“They achieved this because the army sent them to school.

“Some people might feel that they cannot make it into the army because they don’t know anybody, but the truth is that you don’t need to know anyone to join.

“Candidates just have to meet the basic criteria which includes being a Nigerian; proof they are Rivers indigenes, and physically, medically and psychologically fit, among others to join,” he said.

Also speaking, Danagogo commended the army for its interest in recruiting Rivers people into the service and called on the youth to come out in their numbers to join them.

He said the state government would immediately start a sensitisation campaign to encourage the people to join the ongoing army recruitment.

The SSG attributed the low turnout of the people in the recruitment exercises over the years to ignorance and lack of information.

“As a government, we look forward to every avenue to empower and gainfully employ our people.

“The military is one of the elite groups that every government and father would want his children to belong to, and so, we will tell our people.

“One area we feel that we are being marginalised is in the enrolment of our citizens into the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) to become officers,” he said.

Danagogo pleaded with the army hierarchy to provide opportunities for its indigenes to join the NDA as well as notify the state government when such opportunities arise.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Army begs Rivers, Delta indigenes to apply for military recruitment

