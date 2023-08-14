ADVERTISEMENT
Army arrests 3 alleged railtrack vandals in Nasarawa State

News Agency Of Nigeria

Acting Deputy Director of the Command stated that the suspects claimed that they were deceived by their sponsors, who are still on the run.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Maj. Joseph Afolasade, made the disclosure at a news briefing in Doma on Monday. Afolasade said: “On Aug. 5, 2023 at about 11pm, troops of the command intercepted three suspected railtrack vandals during a routine patrol at Kwarra community of Keana LGA.

“The suspects were arrested with large quantity of railtracks loaded in one 18-tyre truck with Registration Number DED 364 YC.”

He said that the suspects claimed that they were deceived by their sponsors, who are still on the run. Afolasade said that preliminary investigations revealed that on Aug. 23, the driver of the truck, Chibuki Akubilo, was contacted to convey the vandalised railtracks to Ilorin in Kwara for ₦‎1.6 million.

He further said that the Commander of the Special Forces, Maj.-Gen. Hillary Nzan, had approved that the suspects be handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for further investigation and prosecution.

He, therefore, handed over the suspects to the representative of the state command of NSCDC. Responding, the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Mr Jerry Victor, expressed gratitude to the Army for collaborating with the corps to tackle insecurity in the state.

“Usually, this type of crime is being committed by a syndicate,” Victor said.

He promised that investigation would be continued to arrest other members of the group for prosecution. The driver of the truck told newsmen that he was contacted by one Mr Charles to convey the items to Ilorin.

News Agency Of Nigeria

