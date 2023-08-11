ADVERTISEMENT
Armed policemen, NSCDC, others present at Osun-Osogbo festival

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, Police spokesperson in Osun stated that adequate security had been put in place to ensure a successful festival.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that armed policemen and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel, in their patrol vehicles are stationed at the road leading to the groove from Odi-Olowo, Osogbo.

NAN also noticed the presence of armed security personnel at the entrance of the groove, while the police, Federal Road Safety, Departments of Security Service, local vigilantes are all positioned within the groove.

Private security guards were also seen around the pavilion where dignitaries and host of the Osun-Osogbo Festival, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, the Ata-Oja of Osogbo, are expected to be seated. A lot of devotees were spotted at the Osun River bank, fetching water while some were seen saying their traditional prayers and performing other rituals.

SP Yemisi Opalola, Police Spokesperson in Osun, had earlier informed NAN that adequate security had been emplaced to ensure a successful festival. Similarly, the NSCDC, Osun Command, through its spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke, gave the same assurance of the State Commandant, Agboola Sunday.

He said that lives and property of tourists and residents would be secured during and after the festival

News Agency Of Nigeria

