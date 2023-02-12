ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Armed forces will never be part of plot to truncate democracy – DHQ

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters has dismissed as malicious propaganda, the report peddled by some unscrupulous elements of plot by some military officers to disrupt the forthcoming general elections.

Nigerian soldiers [DHQ]
Nigerian soldiers [DHQ]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The defence spokesman added that the Armed Forces of Nigeria was dismayed that even politically exposed persons had denigrated themselves into joining the agents of destabilisation.

He said that the unscrupulous elements claimed that some military officers met with a Presidential candidate with the aim of disrupting the general elections and setting the country on fire.

According to him, the purveyors of the wicked and very malicious propaganda also indicated that a so-called Thursday meeting is plotting a Coup d’etat to establish unconstitutional order.

The Defence spokesman said those who made the false claims were agents of destabilisation and violence seeking to heighten tension in the polity and would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“It needs to be stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a professional military that is loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic and will never be part of any evil plot against our democracy.

“Besides, the Military remains apolitical and neutral in the current political process and will not engage in the alleged shenanigans.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will never be part of any ignoble plot to truncate our hard-earned democracy,” he said.

Gusau said the military high command would ensure that those who fabricated and spread the unfounded report were invited by appropriate law enforcement agencies to substantiate their claims.

“The general public is advised to disregard such information and go about their normal activities,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNIPORT VC expresses joy over its latest ranking

UNIPORT VC expresses joy over its latest ranking

Armed forces will never be part of plot to truncate democracy – DHQ

Armed forces will never be part of plot to truncate democracy – DHQ

Elections: Buhari to inaugurate police operational assets on Monday

Elections: Buhari to inaugurate police operational assets on Monday

Court restrains AMCON from selling IBEDC

Court restrains AMCON from selling IBEDC

Police condemn attack on Labour Party supporters in Lagos

Police condemn attack on Labour Party supporters in Lagos

Amotekun arrests man with loot after allegedly robbing church in Osogbo

Amotekun arrests man with loot after allegedly robbing church in Osogbo

Transforming Nigeria’s economy to greatness my topmost priority – Tinubu

Transforming Nigeria’s economy to greatness my topmost priority – Tinubu

Fuel scarcity: Kwara govt sets up taskforce to supervise sales

Fuel scarcity: Kwara govt sets up taskforce to supervise sales

Our victory will mark beginning of new Nigeria – Peter Obi

Our victory will mark beginning of new Nigeria – Peter Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline