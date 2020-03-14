Abubakar Yau, winner of the 2020 Argungu International fishing festival will get two new cars and two Hajj seats for catching the biggest fish weighing 78 kilograms.

Over 50,000 fishermen reportedly participated in the annual cultural festival in Kebbi state, but Yau’s catch was rated the best among the fishes caught at the Matan Fadah river.

According to TheNation, Bala Yahaya-Bagaye emerged second with 75 kilogramme fish while Maiwake Sani Silami from sokoto state came third with a 70 kilogramme fish.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau state donated N3 million to the first position, N2 million to the second position and N1 million to the third position, while Executive Secretary, Nigeria Shippers Council, Dr Hassan Bello, presented N1 million, N750,000 and N500,000 to the first, second and third position respectively.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State also donated N3 million, N2 million and N1 million to the first, second and third positions respectively and a Hajj seat for the third position, TheNation reports.

Dr Zainab Bagudu, wife of Kebbi State Governor, West African Cotton Company Limited (WACOT), Maltina Nigeria Limited also rewarded the winners with cash prizes, cars and Hajj seats.