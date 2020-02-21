The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has urged relevant agencies to thoroughly investigate Senator Ibrahim Gaidam over his proposed bill seeking the establishment of an agency for repentant Boko Haram terrorists.

President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, told Guardian that the bill which scaled first reading at the Senate is a "stupid" piece of legislation.

“The proposal is stupid and the sponsor of such a bill needs to be thoroughly investigated," Shettima said.

“If government cannot cater for the direct victims of the Boko Haram suspects or address a situation where the soldiers that are risking their lives to contain the insurgents are crying over poor welfare package and the Senate is debating how to grant amnesty to the suspects, it speaks a lot about the characters ruling us.

"Nigerians must be ready to interrogate the intention of the person that sponsored such a bill," he declared.

The proposed bill was introduced by the Senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, during plenary on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

It seeks to give legal backing to the process of reintegrating repentant Boko Haram terrorists into the society.