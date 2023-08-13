Arewa economic forum cautions Tinubu on war with Niger Republic

Chairman of the group, Ibrahim Dandakata, made the call while addressing a news conference on Sunday in Abuja.

Dandakata said that relationships between the people of Niger Republic and parts of Northern Nigeria had been so entrenched that war with the country would have an effect on Nigerians within the axis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on July 26, soldiers from Niger’s presidential guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, deposed the President, Mohamed Bazoum in a military coup and closed the country’s borders.

The sub-regional body, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), under the leadership of Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu had been at the forefront of restoring democracy to the country, sometimes with the threat of military action.

According to Dandakata, tension between Niger Republic and Nigeria, occasioned by disconnection of electricity supply to Niger and closure of its borders with Nigeria, was already taking its toll on innocent citizens of both countries.

He said that it was the duty of ECOWAS to entrench democracy in West Africa, and not the sole responsibility of Nigeria.

“We appreciate the fact that Tinubu’s election as Nigerian president has further consolidated democracy in Nigeria.

“We urge the president to take cautious steps in resolving the situation in Niger as a military action would affect innocent masses of both countries.

“Already, trade between both countries, which was largely informal and valued at about N50 billion is suffering,” he said.

He said that sanctions should be targeted at the Nigerien military junta and their cronies, while innocent citizens were spared.

He urged the military junta in Niger Republic to immediately express readiness to abide by international trade agreements.

“The Federal Government should not punish the Nigerian traders further.