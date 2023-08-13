ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Arewa economic forum cautions Tinubu on war with Niger Republic

News Agency Of Nigeria

He urged the military junta in Niger Republic to immediately express readiness to abide by international trade agreements.

President Bola Tinubu at Second ECOWAS Summit on Niger Coup
President Bola Tinubu at Second ECOWAS Summit on Niger Coup

Recommended articles

Chairman of the group, Ibrahim Dandakata, made the call while addressing a news conference on Sunday in Abuja.

Dandakata said that relationships between the people of Niger Republic and parts of Northern Nigeria had been so entrenched that war with the country would have an effect on Nigerians within the axis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on July 26, soldiers from Niger’s presidential guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, deposed the President, Mohamed Bazoum in a military coup and closed the country’s borders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sub-regional body, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), under the leadership of Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu had been at the forefront of restoring democracy to the country, sometimes with the threat of military action.

According to Dandakata, tension between Niger Republic and Nigeria, occasioned by disconnection of electricity supply to Niger and closure of its borders with Nigeria, was already taking its toll on innocent citizens of both countries.

He said that it was the duty of ECOWAS to entrench democracy in West Africa, and not the sole responsibility of Nigeria.

“We appreciate the fact that Tinubu’s election as Nigerian president has further consolidated democracy in Nigeria.

“We urge the president to take cautious steps in resolving the situation in Niger as a military action would affect innocent masses of both countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Already, trade between both countries, which was largely informal and valued at about N50 billion is suffering,” he said.

He said that sanctions should be targeted at the Nigerien military junta and their cronies, while innocent citizens were spared.

He urged the military junta in Niger Republic to immediately express readiness to abide by international trade agreements.

“The Federal Government should not punish the Nigerian traders further.

“We call for a quick resolution through diplomatic means,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA seizes over 13 tons of skunk in 4 states

NDLEA seizes over 13 tons of skunk in 4 states

Don't engage Niger junta in military warfare, NLC counsels ECOWAS

Don't engage Niger junta in military warfare, NLC counsels ECOWAS

Tax Reforms: Shipper kicks against making FIRS sole revenue collector

Tax Reforms: Shipper kicks against making FIRS sole revenue collector

We didn't receive any request to stage coup in Nigeria - Military

We didn't receive any request to stage coup in Nigeria - Military

Baroness, 4 kingpins arrested as NDLEA busts 3 drug syndicates in Lagos

Baroness, 4 kingpins arrested as NDLEA busts 3 drug syndicates in Lagos

Air Force airstrikes hit oil thieves, terrorists, others

Air Force airstrikes hit oil thieves, terrorists, others

Police seek stronger ties with Anambra govt for effective service delivery

Police seek stronger ties with Anambra govt for effective service delivery

Niger: Pro-democracy activists in Katsina demand immediate release of Bazoum

Niger: Pro-democracy activists in Katsina demand immediate release of Bazoum

Arewa economic forum cautions Tinubu on war with Niger Republic

Arewa economic forum cautions Tinubu on war with Niger Republic

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE