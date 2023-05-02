The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Arewa community condemns call for unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Saidu said also said that releasing Kanu would further aggravate the killings in the South East.

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Recommended articles

Alhaji Musa Saidu, the leader of the Community, stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, had on Sunday urged Buhari to release Kanu before the end of his tenure.

But Saidu said that the call was wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Where were they when Kanu was leading IPOB militants to kill innocent people in the South East.

“Not only in the South East, so many members of the Arewa community were attacked in Port Harcourt and nobody said anything, we have the figures, we have even the photos of those killed in cold blood.

“Now they’re clamouring for his release, what guarantee are they giving that the killings will not continue if he is released,” he said.

Saidu said that the IPOB leader cannot be released by presidential order because he was facing trial in the law Court.

“Buhari didn’t order the detention of Nnamdi Kanu in the first place, he is being detained by the court where he is facing treason charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So it will be absurd for Buhari to order for his release,” he said.

Saidu advised Ohanaeze to visit the victims of IPOB attacks in the South East who were mainly settlers toward finding solutions to the problem.

” The Ndigbo should go round the entire South East and even South South, visit the victims of IPOB attacks and try to extract forgiveness from them so it can be use to convince the court to release Kanu,” he said.

Saidu said also said that releasing Kanu would further aggravate the killings in the South East.

“IPOB militants have continued to attack security agents in the South East, even the police are not spared, what guarantee do we have that his release will not aggravate the killings, ” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iwuanyanwu had said Kanu should be released to allow him to tend to his deteriorating health.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to explore alternative funding model for oil, gas industry development – NUPRC

FG to explore alternative funding model for oil, gas industry development – NUPRC

FG plans to recommend ‘African forum of Regulators’ for upstream operations

FG plans to recommend ‘African forum of Regulators’ for upstream operations

Nigeria’s envoy hosts Defence College delegation in Cuba

Nigeria’s envoy hosts Defence College delegation in Cuba

Arewa community condemns call for unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu

Arewa community condemns call for unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu

Iwuanyanwu’s emergence good omen for Igboland, says Ohanaeze Youth Wing

Iwuanyanwu’s emergence good omen for Igboland, says Ohanaeze Youth Wing

Uzodimma commits to welfare of Imo workers, pensioners

Uzodimma commits to welfare of Imo workers, pensioners

Shun party affiliations, work to enthrone better country, group tells Nigerians

Shun party affiliations, work to enthrone better country, group tells Nigerians

Ngige discloses monthly salary

Ngige discloses monthly salary

NEMA warns Kwarans about serious flood threat starting in August

NEMA warns Kwarans about serious flood threat starting in August

Pulse Sports

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya

Femi Fani-Kayode [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja