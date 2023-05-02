Arewa community condemns call for unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu

Alhaji Musa Saidu, the leader of the Community, stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, had on Sunday urged Buhari to release Kanu before the end of his tenure.

But Saidu said that the call was wrong.

“Where were they when Kanu was leading IPOB militants to kill innocent people in the South East.

“Not only in the South East, so many members of the Arewa community were attacked in Port Harcourt and nobody said anything, we have the figures, we have even the photos of those killed in cold blood.

“Now they’re clamouring for his release, what guarantee are they giving that the killings will not continue if he is released,” he said.

Saidu said that the IPOB leader cannot be released by presidential order because he was facing trial in the law Court.

“Buhari didn’t order the detention of Nnamdi Kanu in the first place, he is being detained by the court where he is facing treason charges.

“So it will be absurd for Buhari to order for his release,” he said.

Saidu advised Ohanaeze to visit the victims of IPOB attacks in the South East who were mainly settlers toward finding solutions to the problem.

” The Ndigbo should go round the entire South East and even South South, visit the victims of IPOB attacks and try to extract forgiveness from them so it can be use to convince the court to release Kanu,” he said.

Saidu said also said that releasing Kanu would further aggravate the killings in the South East.

“IPOB militants have continued to attack security agents in the South East, even the police are not spared, what guarantee do we have that his release will not aggravate the killings, ” he said.

