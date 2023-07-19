ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Aremu urges FG to widen scope in discussion with employers of labour over subsidy removal

News Agency Of Nigeria

He stated that the involvement of labour will ensure transparency in managing inevitable policy reforms, without imposing shock therapy on Nigerians and worsening poverty.

Mr Issa Aremu, Director-General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, Ilorin.
Mr Issa Aremu, Director-General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, Ilorin.

Recommended articles

Aremu urged the government to include employers of labour in the ongoing discussions with organised labour on the needed actions following the subsidy removal. He gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in Lagos, on the sideline of an event organised part of activities on Mandela Day celebration.

Aremu said that the measure would ensure transparency in managing inevitable policy reforms, without imposing shock therapy on Nigerians and worsening poverty. According to him, all other issues must be brought to the table.

However, as we agree on that, government must engage people, also mitigate the impact of the crisis facing the country, because any transition policy initiative has its benefits and costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is now time for us to relook how to manage the transition before it gets out of hand, and the only way to do so is through negotiation, discussion.

“One of the strong virtues of Nelson Mandela was that he was open to negotiation.

“He negotiated with his enemies and had reconciliation with them.

“We cannot engage in policy fights because we are not enemies, we are all citizens.

“It calls for urgent discussion by all the stakeholders that while we know market is important, we cannot allow market forces in which the cost of doing business is getting more expensive,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aremu said it was undermining the ease of doing business and cost of living, and could affect the drive for productivity and bid to reposition Nigeria for renewed hope and prosperity.

Petrol price went up on Tuesday, sparking outcry by many motorists who were still battling with the earlier increase that followed the new administration’s pronouncement on the end of petrol subsidy.

President Bola Tinubu's pronouncement on the policy on May 29 was followed by an increase in pump price of petrol from ₦‎198 per litre to ₦‎500 per litre, and above this in some parts of the country. Following the policy, organised labour and the federal government went into negotiations on ways to cushion the effect of the new policy on workers.

Tuesday’s increase came while the discussions were still on, but the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. has attributed it to market forces. The increase on Tuesday saw the price jump from ₦‎500 to as much as ₦‎617 in some parts of the country, with resultant effect of transportation costs.

The organised labour has expressed its displeasure with the new increase.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG set to leverage ICT-based platform for effective delivery of farm inputs to farmers in Nigeria

FG set to leverage ICT-based platform for effective delivery of farm inputs to farmers in Nigeria

'Eradicate terrorism, banditry' - JNI charges government as new Islamic calendar begins

'Eradicate terrorism, banditry' - JNI charges government as new Islamic calendar begins

Bago calls on Muslims to pray for peace, security in Nigeria

Bago calls on Muslims to pray for peace, security in Nigeria

APC supporters vow to go to supreme court over governorship poll in Enugu

APC supporters vow to go to supreme court over governorship poll in Enugu

Atiku hails Peter Obi as 'respected leader' on 62nd birthday

Atiku hails Peter Obi as 'respected leader' on 62nd birthday

Group urges Tinubu to swiftly complete Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway

Group urges Tinubu to swiftly complete Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway

'Tinubu on the right track to re-inventing Nigerian project' – APC support groups

'Tinubu on the right track to re-inventing Nigerian project' – APC support groups

Aremu urges FG to widen scope in discussion with employers of labour over subsidy removal

Aremu urges FG to widen scope in discussion with employers of labour over subsidy removal

Katsina Speaker congratulates Muslims on new Islamic year

Katsina Speaker congratulates Muslims on new Islamic year

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

ECOWAS Court judges [Arise]

ECOWAS court slaps ₦60m fine on Nigerian government over police brutality

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why