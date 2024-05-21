ADVERTISEMENT
Group lauds Arase, police commission, over personnel recruitment

Segun Adeyemi

The coalition urged the updating of police infrastructure and the provision of officers with the necessary tools to address new and evolving threats.

The coalition highlighted that the PSC’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and inclusivity has led to recruitment processes that accurately reflect Nigeria’s diverse talent pool.

At a press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday, May 21, Nwogu Ndubisi, the coalition convener, underlined that these initiatives have not only bolstered the Nigeria Police Force but also instilled a sense of trust and confidence in the citizens.

Ndubisi noted that Arase’s leadership has been characterised by a focus on citizen-oriented policing, transparency, and accountability, which has significantly enhanced security.

He said, “We are aware that Nigeria faces multifaceted security challenges and has faced significant challenges in maintaining law and order, including insurgency, banditry, and communal conflicts. The Police Security Commission must continue to adapt and innovate to address these issues effectively.

“As we look ahead, we recognise that internal security is a collective responsibility. The role of the Police Security Commission extends beyond oversight; it shapes the fabric of our security apparatus.”

“The Police Security Commission must champion community-oriented policing, fostering collaboration between citizens and law enforcement. Trust-building initiatives, neighbourhood watch programs, and community engagement are vital.

“Building trust between the police and citizens is pivotal as community-oriented policing can bridge gaps and enhance security,” he added.

