Aproko Dr's fundraiser on donate-ng liberating Nigerians from medical poverty

However, amidst the shortcomings of the Nigerian healthcare system, a recent study highlights the potential of the NHIS if managed effectively, could serve as a platform for improved healthcare delivery.

With more than half of the population living below the poverty line, the exorbitant costs of healthcare are unaffordable for many individuals. This gave birth to the Medical Support for Nigerians campaign initiated on donate-ng by Dr Chinonso Egemba, aka Aproko Doctor, through which Nigerians are helping Nigerians individually or as a group (community) to have access to health care services.

The primary objectives of this campaign are:

Support Nigerians from financial burdens by offsetting medical bills.

Ensure many Nigerians can access good healthcare services as at when due.

Ensure the availability of funds to Nigerians for improved medical care services.

Since the inception of the campaign in December 2020, donations from well meaning Nigerians via medical support for Nigerians campaign has raised over ₦14 million to support various Nigerians medical bills and has over time expanded to accommodate outreaches to provide awareness and provisional care of different disease conditions such as malaria, prostate cancer and cervical cancer, delivering over 1000 Nigerians.

Some of the beautiful things this campaign has done include:

Provide NEXUS LTD with ₦2,761,000 to execute the solar project for the pediatric wards in Randle Hospital Mother and Child.

to execute the solar project for the pediatric wards in Randle Hospital Mother and Child. Made available ₦1,160,000 needed to create cervical cancer awareness to over 400+ women through Ikeja and Yaba outreaches.

needed to create to over 400+ women through Ikeja and Yaba outreaches. Settled the bills of a Caesarean section conducted on Mrs Adedara worth ₦279,6000 .

conducted on worth . Gave Jane Obiene and Fidelis Truth the chance to walk again by providing prosthesis legs for both of them with each valued at ₦3,600,000.

The Medical Support Campaign is creating a ripple effect of change in Nigeria's healthcare landscape. By addressing the gaps and limitations of the current system, this campaign is bringing hope and healing to those who need it the most.

There are many good-hearted people that are down on their luck and looking for someone to lend a helping hand, and there are a limitless amount of ways to make this world a better place.

Be part of the few Nigerians giving an arm of support to other needy Nigerians by supporting the campaign via donate-ng.com/campaign/medical-support-for-nigerians.

