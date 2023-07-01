ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Aproko Dr's fundraiser on donate-ng liberating Nigerians from medical poverty

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByDonateNG

Aproko Dr's fundraiser on donate-ng liberating Nigerians from medical poverty
Aproko Dr's fundraiser on donate-ng liberating Nigerians from medical poverty

Recommended articles

However, amidst the shortcomings of the Nigerian healthcare system, a recent study highlights the potential of the NHIS if managed effectively, could serve as a platform for improved healthcare delivery.

With more than half of the population living below the poverty line, the exorbitant costs of healthcare are unaffordable for many individuals. This gave birth to the Medical Support for Nigerians campaign initiated on donate-ng by Dr Chinonso Egemba, aka Aproko Doctor, through which Nigerians are helping Nigerians individually or as a group (community) to have access to health care services.

Aproko Dr's fundraiser on donate-ng liberating Nigerians from medical poverty
Aproko Dr's fundraiser on donate-ng liberating Nigerians from medical poverty Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The primary objectives of this campaign are:

  • Support Nigerians from financial burdens by offsetting medical bills.
  • Ensure many Nigerians can access good healthcare services as at when due.
  • Ensure the availability of funds to Nigerians for improved medical care services.

Since the inception of the campaign in December 2020, donations from well meaning Nigerians via medical support for Nigerians campaign has raised over ₦14 million to support various Nigerians medical bills and has over time expanded to accommodate outreaches to provide awareness and provisional care of different disease conditions such as malaria, prostate cancer and cervical cancer, delivering over 1000 Nigerians.

Some of the beautiful things this campaign has done include:

  • Provide NEXUS LTD with ₦2,761,000 to execute the solar project for the pediatric wards in Randle Hospital Mother and Child.
  • Made available ₦1,160,000 needed to create cervical cancer awareness to over 400+ women through Ikeja and Yaba outreaches.
  • Settled the bills of a Caesarean section conducted on Mrs Adedara worth ₦279,6000.
  • Gave Jane Obiene and Fidelis Truth the chance to walk again by providing prosthesis legs for both of them with each valued at ₦3,600,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jane Obiene, a benefactor from Medical Support For Nigerians Campaign who got a prosthetic leg
Jane Obiene, a benefactor from Medical Support For Nigerians Campaign who got a prosthetic leg Pulse Nigeria

The Medical Support Campaign is creating a ripple effect of change in Nigeria's healthcare landscape. By addressing the gaps and limitations of the current system, this campaign is bringing hope and healing to those who need it the most.

Aproko Dr's fundraiser on donate-ng liberating Nigerians from medical poverty
Aproko Dr's fundraiser on donate-ng liberating Nigerians from medical poverty Pulse Nigeria

There are many good-hearted people that are down on their luck and looking for someone to lend a helping hand, and there are a limitless amount of ways to make this world a better place.

Be part of the few Nigerians giving an arm of support to other needy Nigerians by supporting the campaign via donate-ng.com/campaign/medical-support-for-nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByDonateNG

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aproko Dr's fundraiser on donate-ng liberating Nigerians from medical poverty

Aproko Dr's fundraiser on donate-ng liberating Nigerians from medical poverty

I won't praise Tinubu yet, but nobody will be worse than Buhari - Baba-Ahmed

I won't praise Tinubu yet, but nobody will be worse than Buhari - Baba-Ahmed

Abia govt, ICAN to partner on transparency in governance

Abia govt, ICAN to partner on transparency in governance

Buhari's Minister asks Tinubu to fulfil 35% campaign promise to women

Buhari's Minister asks Tinubu to fulfil 35% campaign promise to women

Ex-lawmaker believes Tinubu will positively change Nigeria’s fortunes

Ex-lawmaker believes Tinubu will positively change Nigeria’s fortunes

Nigerians in South Africa task public officials on proactiveness

Nigerians in South Africa task public officials on proactiveness

Obi mourns death of 12 Salvation Army pastors, 2 others in road accident

Obi mourns death of 12 Salvation Army pastors, 2 others in road accident

Don't squeeze Nigerians' breath with price increase, Afenifere tells Tinubu

Don't squeeze Nigerians' breath with price increase, Afenifere tells Tinubu

Enugu govt sets up task force on erosion control to tame flooding

Enugu govt sets up task force on erosion control to tame flooding

Pulse Sports

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President