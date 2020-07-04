An Appeal Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has upheld the election of Yahaya Bello as Kogi State Governor.

The court on Saturday, July 4, 2020, dismissed four appeals challenging the governor’s victory at the November 16, 2019 poll.

In a separate but unanimous judgement, the five-man panel of the court led by Justice Adamu Jauro threw out the four appeals for lacking in merit.

The dismissed appeals were filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, the Actions People’s Party, the Social Democratic Party and the Democratic People’s Party.

Of the four appeals, the one file by the PDP alongside his candidate, Musa Wada was said to be the most keenly fought.

Bello was reelected as Kogi State Governor on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November 2019.

The governor polled 406,222 votes to defeat Musa Wada, who polled 189,704.