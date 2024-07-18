RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Appeal Court rejects Kyari’s request to quash NDLEA drug charge

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kyari and four members of the IRT are charged with conspiracy to deal in 17.55kg of cocaine.

Appeal Court rejects Kyari’s request to quash drug charge [Channels TV]
Appeal Court rejects Kyari’s request to quash drug charge [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

A three-member panel of justices dismissed Kayri’s appeal, marked: CA/ABJ/CR/516/2023 for being unmeritorious.

Justice Adebukola Banjoko who led the panel held that there was no reason to tamper with the findings and conclusions reached on the issue by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, in the ruling he delivered on March 22, 2023.

“In conclusion, this court finds no reason to disturb the findings and conclusions reached by the learned trial judge of the Federal High Court, and in the ruling delivered on the 22nd day of March 2023 is affirmed.

“The learned trial judge is directed to continue and conclude the trial at the Federal High Court.

“The appeal is found unmeritorious and it is accordingly dismissed.”

Kyari had appealed against the March 22 ruling by Justice Nwite, in which he refused to quash the charges and dismissed an application filed by Kyari. Kyari had, in his application, challenged the jurisdiction of the court to try him and four others serving police personnel when they were yet to be subjected to the internal disciplinary mechanisms of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

In his ruling, Justice Nwite held that the Federal High Court has the exclusive right and jurisdiction to hear drug-related cases as enshrined in the Constitution and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act.

Justice Nwite held that the powers of the Police Service Commission (PSC) do not supersede the powers of the Federal High Court. Kyari was a former head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force and he is being prosecuted by the NDLEA.

He and four members of the IRT – ACP Sunday J. Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirgba and Inspector John Nuhu are charged with conspiracy to deal in 17.55kg of cocaine.

They were also accused of dealing in cocaine without lawful authority; conspiracy to tamper with cocaine and unlawfully tampering with the 21.35kg of cocaine seized from two convicted drug dealers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Appeal Court rejects Kyari’s request to quash NDLEA drug charge

Appeal Court rejects Kyari’s request to quash NDLEA drug charge

Soludo distributes 150 oxygen cylinders to healthcare facilities across the State

Soludo distributes 150 oxygen cylinders to healthcare facilities across the State

Kaduna Govt denies involvement, orders probe into politician's assault video

Kaduna Govt denies involvement, orders probe into politician's assault video

First Lady says diagnosis is bedrock of quality health care for Nigerians

First Lady says diagnosis is bedrock of quality health care for Nigerians

BREAKING: Tinubu approves ₦70,000 minimum wage for workers

BREAKING: Tinubu approves ₦70,000 minimum wage for workers

Ndume's removal in line with int'l parliamentary practices - NASS

Ndume's removal in line with int'l parliamentary practices - NASS

BREAKING: FG bows to pressure, pegs 16 years as entry age into higher institutions

BREAKING: FG bows to pressure, pegs 16 years as entry age into higher institutions

Appeal Court affirms Diri’s re-election victory as Bayelsa governor

Appeal Court affirms Diri’s re-election victory as Bayelsa governor

Rep members take 50% pay cut to address economic hardship

Rep members take 50% pay cut to address economic hardship

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Customs says Nigeria remains among the countries with the cheapest PMS [FIJ]

Customs sells seized petrol to Nigerians for ₦180 per litre

The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)

BREAKING: Supreme Court orders FG to pay allocations directly to LGAs

Former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman. [The Punch]

Mild drama as ex-minister standing trial for fraud collapses outside court

President Bola Tinubu. [Punch]

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy