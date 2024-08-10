APC wants Kano govt probed for alleged repackaging, diversion of FG’s rice

The party also demanded the urgent prosecution of those likely to be indicted by the independent probe.

The State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, expressed concern over the recurring incidents of alleged palliatives diversion by some of the NNPP-led government officials.

He warned that failure to take action may be seen as tacit support for these nefarious and unpatriotic acts.

Abbas cited several instances, including the discovery of hundreds of bags of rice labelled “Federal Government Food Security Programme”, at the Sagagi’s private school.

He also mentioned the arrest of one Tasiu Al’amin-Roba, allegedly working for the Secretary to the State Government, for diverting the state’s palliatives.

The APC chairman also accused the state government of rebranding and repackaging palliatives with the Governor’s picture and NNPP logo, hence selling them to party members.

Abbas also criticised the state government for claiming credit for the Federal Government interventions, such as the recent distribution of fertilizer, seedlings, and other inputs to the farmers.

He described the actions of the NNPP-led government as a deliberate attempt to undermine the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in supporting the people.

When contacted the Chief of Staff, Shehu Sagagi, denied the allegations of diverting the Federal Government’s branded rice meant for the people of the state.

He said, ”The rice found in my Islamic school was either purchased with my personal funds or donated by generous individuals.

” I have a long-standing commitment to feeding children in my Islamic school, a practice I began before assuming the role of Chief of Staff.”

Sagagi said that he had never diverted any palliatives meant for the people of the state for his personal use.

He added, ”My actions are driven by a sense of social responsibility and a desire to support the community.

” I assure the public that my integrity and commitment to serving the people of Kano State remain unwavering.