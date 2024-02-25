APC mourns member, 6 others who died during struggle to buy Customs rice

The confirmation was contained in an obituary message by the APC on Saturday, February 24, 2024, released to mourn the party member and other Nigerians lost in the incident.

The incident occurred on Friday, February 23, 2024, as the victims attempted to purchase a 25kg bag of rice sold at a discounted price of ₦10,00 by the Customs.

In its contribution to cushion the effect of the prevailing economic hardship, the service announced last week that it was ready to directly distribute seized food items to Nigerians.

Using their National Identification Number (NIN) as a means of identification, the service said Lagos residents can purchase the rice at any of its areas of operations within the state.

The intervention came amid demonstrations against the soaring cost of living, particularly food price hikes in the country.

However, there was an unpleasant twist to events at the Zone A Headquarters, Harvey Road in Yaba.

The stampede ensued as the crowd scrambled to get their hands on a bag after Customs decided to give the rice away for free.

As now confirmed by the Coordinator of FKL Ward E1, Lagos State of the APC, Oluwafemi Fadahunsi, and Secretary, Comrade Adebari Adewale, Adebanjo was one of the seven people who died as a result of the incident.

In the obituary released on Saturday, the party wrote, “It is with heavy hearts and regret we announce the painful death of one of our members in FKL WARD E1, Mrs Adebanjo Comfort Funmilayo of house number 104, Ibidun street by AKINHANMI street, Ojuelegba.

“She was among the 7 victims who died in the course of buying custom rice at Yaba.