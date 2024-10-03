ADVERTISEMENT
APC mocks PDP for protesting at INEC office over Edo election

Bayo Wahab

The APC chieftain advised the PDP leaders not to waste their time calling on Tinubu and Oshiomhole to give them their mandate.

Senator Monday Okpebholo, the governor-elect of Edo State and Asue Ighodalo, his political rival.
On Wednesday, October 2, 2024, PDP leaders in Edo marched to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Benin to restate their rejection of the election result.

The PDP had rejected the poll results before INEC declared Senator Monday Okpebholo of the APC the election winner.

Okpebholo scored 291,667 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, who polled 247,274 votes.

While rejecting the result, the PDP claimed the election results were manipulated in favour of the APC.

However, during their protest on Wednesday, PDP leaders called on the electoral body to sack its electoral commissioner in Edo and declare Ighodalo as the winner of the poll.

Reacting to this in an interview with ThePunch, Uwadiae-Igbinigie derided the opposition party leaders, saying no amount of protest would change the election result.

“The PDP can protest as much as they want but that cannot change the result of the election. They can only approach the tribunal with evidence if they think their mandate has been taken from them.

“Edo people, who do not want the continuation of a PDP government passed a referendum with their voter cards and gave the APC the mandate to govern the state from November 12,” he said.

The APC chieftain advised the PDP leaders not to waste their time calling on President Bola Tinubu and former Governor of Edo State, Senator Adam Oshiomhole to give them their mandate because they have nothing to do with it.

“It is not about calling on President Bola Tinubu and Senator Adams Oshiomhole to give their mandate back to them. The gentlemen have nothing to do with their mandate. They can approach the tribunal to ventilate their grievances,” he said.

Bayo Wahab

