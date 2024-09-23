PDP rejects outcome of Edo election, vows to reclaim mandate

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday declared Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the Saturday Edo governorship election.

The PDP acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum stated this at a news conference in Abuja on Monday.

He said the party was firm in retrieving the mandate with every means legal and available in a democracy.

Damagum said despite the intimidation and manipulations, results obtained from the polling units showed that PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo clearly won the election before the figures were allegedly altered.

“The PDP therefore unequivocally rejects the final result of the Edo governorship election as declared by INEC.

“The election did not meet the minimum standard for democracy having not reflected the expressed will and aspiration of the people in line with provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and INEC Guidelines for State Governorship election,” he said.

Damagum called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to within the time stipulated by Section 65 of the Electoral Act, 2022 review the Edo governorship election.

Damagum also called on INEC to announce results only as obtained from the genuine votes cast at the Polling Units (PUs).

“The PDP calls on all Nigerians and lovers of democracy all over the world to stand up in solidarity with the people of Edo in rejecting this assault on the democratic rights of the people.

“The people of Edo clearly chose Asue Ighodalo as the next Governor of their state and only their will as expressed at the PUs must be allowed to stand.

“The PDP charges the people of Edo to remain resolute and undeterred as our Party takes firm steps to retrieve the mandate with every means legal and available in a democracy,” he said.

Damagum said that from unfolding political events, the latest being the alleged rigging of the Saturday, election by the APC, it was clear that Nigeria’s democracy was under threat.

Damagum alleged that the state election was compromised by the APC in collusion with unpatriotic security operatives and officials of INEC, in disregard of the law and people’s will.

He recalled that the PDP had on several occasions alerted of this sinister plot to subvert the election.

The chairman said that several demands by the PDP for the redeployment of those officials as well as the release of all arrested PDP members and supporters fell on deaf.

Damagum said that the action validated the PDP’s suspicion of a top-level conspiracy to rig the Edo State governorship election.

He said that the PDP shall still put to test once again the level of the preparedness of the judiciary to do justice where it is required.

“So we cannot overrule a situation whereby justice will be dispensed, but the most important thing is that we shall put them to more scrutiny before the eyes of Nigerians.

