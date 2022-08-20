APC group supports tea, noodles operators with utensils in Kaduna

He noted that the joints were important because they provided places where most bachelors and less privileged took their refreshments, especially tea, bread or noodles and breakfast and sometimes for dinner.

Ibrahim also noted the importance of such gatherings as a place where people converged to discuss national issues and listen to each others as families and friends, keeping a bond of friendship.

“Tea joints contribute so much in passing information to people very fast and assists many in providing fast and cheap food.

“Almost every person, especially youths in Kaduna starts their day with hot beverage, and most often it is tea in the morning and evening, sometimes depending on one’s mood during the day.

“Youths in Kaduna State consume tea and noodles very much, almost on daily basis and it may exceed, depending on the weather and one’s mood, which makes them very important especially in our local settings,” brahim said.

He noted that the importance of the operators in the Kaduna local settings prompted the idea to assist them as being small and medium scale enterprises.

“This forms part of our stakeholders grassroots engagement and support towards creating awareness of our candidate, Sen Uba Sani who will surely take Kaduna State to the Zenith of achievements.

“Our volunteer group’s mandate is to create an impact on voters life and Kaduna State in general; we will continue sharing our souvenirs house-to-house in Kaduna.”

One of the beneficiaries, Malam Salisu Abubakar, a road side tea seller at Bashama road, Tudun Wada, expressed joy, saying that customers sometimes misplaced his cups or spoons.

“The support with this utensils will go along way in taking out the financial burden of buying new ones for a reasonable period of time,” he said.

He thanked the group and wished Sen. Uba Sani good luck in his quest for Kaduna governorship seat in 2023.

Another beneficiary, Malam Ya’u Kabir, at Tudun Wada, Zaria LGA of the state, said this was the first time as tea and bread sellers, that they were remembered by politicians.

“We thank Senator Uba Sani and wish him success and pray he becomes our next Governor,” he said.