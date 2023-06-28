ADVERTISEMENT
APC charges Muslims to show compassion towards needy at Eid-el-Kabir

News Agency Of Nigeria

APC spokesman, Mr Felix Morka

Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja while felicitating Muslims on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

He noted that Eid-al-Adha, otherwise known as Eid-el-Kabir or the Feast of Sacrifice, was a highly symbolic Islamic tradition and celebration that commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command.

Morka added that aside its significance of personal sacrifice, the occasion also underscored Allah’s infinite capacity and willingness to divinely provide for mankind.

“This year’s celebration remarkably coincides with a period in our nation’s history when our dear President, Bola Tinubu, is taking some courageous and decisive steps,” he said.

The APC scribe noted that the steps were to reposition the country for rapid economic growth and wholesome greatness in line with Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope agenda.

“We urge Nigerians to subscribe to the virtues of sacrifice and patience as we soldier on in our quest for a better Nigeria.

“We also enjoin our Muslim compatriots to continue to show compassion towards the needy and less-privileged among us as they celebrate,” Morka urged.

News Agency Of Nigeria

