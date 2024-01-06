APC chairman Ganduje 'so happy' to commission VIP lodge in Nasarawa

He also inaugurated three intra-city roads estimated to be 1.7km in Akwanga, Headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area.

The APC national chairman, while inaugurating the projects on Saturday in Akwanga, commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for undertaking them.

Ganduje stressed that the essence of state creation was to spread development across the country.

"You can see how development is trickling down to the people. I am happy for this lodge, completed and fully furnished so that important personalities will come and dialogue."

He said the facilities would encourage the personalities to discuss issues of development pertaining to the local government area and others under the senatorial district.

Ganduje pointed out that the edifice would add value to infrastructure facilities, thereby giving Akwanga a face-lift.

"I am so happy to be here because of this great important project. The whole idea of creating a state is for the distribution of development across the country. So, seeing is believing," he said.

Governor Sule said the idea behind the initiative was to construct similar projects in all the three senatorial zones of the state, to comfortably accommodate visitors.

"Akwanga happens to be the headquarters of the Nasarawa North senatorial zone. It is historical for us that you are going to commission three projects in Akwanga," he said.

Sule appreciated the APC chairman for commissioning three roads namely Dankanzo road, Baba Alago Street and Central Mosque road, estimated at 1.7km, serving to connect neighbourhoods in Akwanga.

"That is the idea of bringing you here Your Excellency, to help us and this is very historical for us, that it is the national chairman of our party that is commissioning these projects," Sule said.

The governor said his administration had embarked and is still embarking on projects that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.