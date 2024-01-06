ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

APC chairman Ganduje 'so happy' to commission VIP lodge in Nasarawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ganduje believes the edifice would add value to infrastructure facilities.

Abdullahi Ganduje was Kano State governor between 2015 and 2023 [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]
Abdullahi Ganduje was Kano State governor between 2015 and 2023 [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

Recommended articles

He also inaugurated three intra-city roads estimated to be 1.7km in Akwanga, Headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area.

The APC national chairman, while inaugurating the projects on Saturday in Akwanga, commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for undertaking them.

Ganduje stressed that the essence of state creation was to spread development across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You can see how development is trickling down to the people. I am happy for this lodge, completed and fully furnished so that important personalities will come and dialogue."

He said the facilities would encourage the personalities to discuss issues of development pertaining to the local government area and others under the senatorial district.

Ganduje pointed out that the edifice would add value to infrastructure facilities, thereby giving Akwanga a face-lift.

"I am so happy to be here because of this great important project. The whole idea of creating a state is for the distribution of development across the country. So, seeing is believing," he said.

Governor Sule said the idea behind the initiative was to construct similar projects in all the three senatorial zones of the state, to comfortably accommodate visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Akwanga happens to be the headquarters of the Nasarawa North senatorial zone. It is historical for us that you are going to commission three projects in Akwanga," he said.

Sule appreciated the APC chairman for commissioning three roads namely Dankanzo road, Baba Alago Street and Central Mosque road, estimated at 1.7km, serving to connect neighbourhoods in Akwanga.

"That is the idea of bringing you here Your Excellency, to help us and this is very historical for us, that it is the national chairman of our party that is commissioning these projects," Sule said.

The governor said his administration had embarked and is still embarking on projects that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

The event was attended by former governor of the state, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, amongst other top government officials.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ohanaeze promises to reward Obasanjo's love for Igbos when he was president

Ohanaeze promises to reward Obasanjo's love for Igbos when he was president

4-man gang kidnaps Imo traditional ruler, police begin 'intense' probe

4-man gang kidnaps Imo traditional ruler, police begin 'intense' probe

APC chairman Ganduje 'so happy' to commission VIP lodge in Nasarawa

APC chairman Ganduje 'so happy' to commission VIP lodge in Nasarawa

Osun is not the second highest cannabis-producing state in Southwest - NDLEA

Osun is not the second highest cannabis-producing state in Southwest - NDLEA

Peter Obi praises Funke Akindele over A Tribe Called Judah's billion naira record

Peter Obi praises Funke Akindele over A Tribe Called Judah's billion naira record

Future Nigerian police recruits at risk of falling victims to scammers

Future Nigerian police recruits at risk of falling victims to scammers

Police invite 52 suspected criminal arrowheads for dialogue in Kano

Police invite 52 suspected criminal arrowheads for dialogue in Kano

How to join the Nigerian Navy in 2024

How to join the Nigerian Navy in 2024

NAPTIP rescued 470 victims of human trafficking in Katsina – Commander

NAPTIP rescued 470 victims of human trafficking in Katsina – Commander

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Agbekoya wants members to make life better, communities safer

Agbekoya wants members to make life better, Yoruba communities safer in 2024

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)

Oyo police arrest 207 robbery suspects, recover 50 vehicles, firearms