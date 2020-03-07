The All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), on the occasion of his 63rd birthday on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC described Osinbajo as a dogged politician whose partnership with President Muhammadu Buhari has led to the successes recorded in the fight against corruption and Boko Haram as well as the growth of the economy.

"On this auspicious day, we salute the patriotism, doggedness and untiring efforts of the Vice President in partnering and assisting President Muhammadu Buhari, in tackling insecurity, fighting corruption and resetting the nation's economy on the path of growth and development," the statement said.

"We particularly note the Vice President's massive contributions in the success of the APC-led administration's Social Investment Programme (SIP), which is reputed to be Africa's biggest and most ambitious social welfare policy for the most vulnerable in our society.

"Our great party also applauds the Vice President's headship of the National Economic Council (NEC), a development, which has ensured a more beneficial synergy between the Federal and State governments in quickly and frontally addressing issues that are pertinent to the welfare of Nigerians."

The ruling party expressed optimism the partnership of President Buhari and Osinbajo would take Nigeria to the next level of peace, progress and prosperity.