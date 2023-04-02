Anti-Tinubu passenger's identity unveiled, lawyer says he's mentally ill

The passenger's identity was unveiled by his lawyer, Barr. Ejike Ugwu, who also said that his client is not in the right state of mind.

The passenger was arrested by airport security officials on the night of Friday, March 31, 2023, after he was evacuated from a Lagos-bound Ibom Air flight for protesting against the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on May 29, 2023.

Uja, a native of Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State, was captured in a viral video that made the rounds on Saturday, staging a lone protest that caused the flight scheduled to take off at 6 pm to be delayed for over an hour.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Post, Ugwu said he visited the Airport Police Division to see his client, but the police were yet to provide him (the suspect) with medical care despite his bad state.

Ugwu said: “Obiajulu is not in the right state of mind before he boarded the flight. He was chased away from a hotel in Abuja because of his mental state.

“He even booked three different flights for the Lagos trip. He booked Aero, Dana and Ibom Air. He had the three tickets for the same trip. So, there is no doubt that he is mentally challenged.