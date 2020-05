Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), of LUTH, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

“The baby was delivered via a cesarean section on Saturday, May 9.

“The mother and baby are doing well, we celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement,” he said.

NAN reports that the medical team had also on April 20, delivered a 40 -year-old woman with COVID-19 of a baby girl, weighing 3.3kg.