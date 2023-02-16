ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Angry residents protest over naira swap in Kwara

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some angry Kwara residents stormed some streets on Wednesday to show their grievances over rejection of old Naira notes by commercial banks operating in the state.

Angry residents protest over naira swap in Kwara.
Angry residents protest over naira swap in Kwara.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

NAN also reports that some of the residents of Ilorin started protesting on Wednesday by burning tyres at Oyun, Offa-Garaji, Geri-Alimi and Oloje areas, among others.

In his reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kwara, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said that the command had arrested five suspects over the alleged public disturbances following their involvement in protests on the CBN new Naira policy.

He said the command had earlier warned against the protest and public processions under any guise because such unwholesome behaviour could be hijacked by hoodlums.

According to him, the command woke up to an unlawful burning of disused tires on some major roads in Ilorin Metropolitan Area on Wednesday morning.

“In spite of the earlier warning by the Command against such unwholesome behaviour by hoodlums in the wake of the Naira note swap.

“The situation has been brought under control, and normalcy has already established.

“The Commissioner of Police in Kwara Command, CP Paul Odama, has ordered aggressive motorised and foot patrols of the city,” he said.

Ajayi advised parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to avoid being used as canon-folders by disgruntled political activists.

“As anyone arrested in the process of committing any crime, either as a result of the fuel or Naira challenges, will be made to face the consequences of such actions alone.

“Once again, the good people of Kwara State are advised to go about their lawful daily endeavours.

“Enough security arrangements have been placed across the length and breadth of Kwara State to ensure the safety and security of law-abiding citizens and residents,” he added.

He explained that the five suspects already arrested in the course of the disturbances would be charged to court after investigation.

NAN reports that some irate youths had block some major roads in Ilorin, the state capital burning used tyres to protest the scarcity of the new Naira notes.

In the process, some cars had their wind screens or mirrors smashed by the hoodlums who hijacked what initially looked like peaceful protest.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Angry residents protest over naira swap in Kwara

Angry residents protest over naira swap in Kwara

Buhari addresses Nigerians 7am today

Buhari addresses Nigerians 7am today

Naira crisis: FG called governors for out-of-court settlement - El-Rufai

Naira crisis: FG called governors for out-of-court settlement - El-Rufai

Lagos REC will not be redeployed, INEC insists

Lagos REC will not be redeployed, INEC insists

New Lagos CP warns officers against accidental discharge

New Lagos CP warns officers against accidental discharge

Sanwo-Olu warns Lagosians not to reject old naira notes

Sanwo-Olu warns Lagosians not to reject old naira notes

We're capable of tackling vote buying, other electoral fraud – EFCC boss

We're capable of tackling vote buying, other electoral fraud – EFCC boss

Adeleke inaugurates free healthcare for 18,000 indigents

Adeleke inaugurates free healthcare for 18,000 indigents

Police arrest 5 people for setting 2 banks ablaze in Delta

Police arrest 5 people for setting 2 banks ablaze in Delta

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order.

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

How to deposit your old naira notes to CBN before February 17 deadline