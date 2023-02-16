Angry residents protest over naira swap in Kwara.

NAN also reports that some of the residents of Ilorin started protesting on Wednesday by burning tyres at Oyun, Offa-Garaji, Geri-Alimi and Oloje areas, among others.

In his reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kwara, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said that the command had arrested five suspects over the alleged public disturbances following their involvement in protests on the CBN new Naira policy.

He said the command had earlier warned against the protest and public processions under any guise because such unwholesome behaviour could be hijacked by hoodlums.

According to him, the command woke up to an unlawful burning of disused tires on some major roads in Ilorin Metropolitan Area on Wednesday morning.

“In spite of the earlier warning by the Command against such unwholesome behaviour by hoodlums in the wake of the Naira note swap.

“The situation has been brought under control, and normalcy has already established.

“The Commissioner of Police in Kwara Command, CP Paul Odama, has ordered aggressive motorised and foot patrols of the city,” he said.

Ajayi advised parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to avoid being used as canon-folders by disgruntled political activists.

“As anyone arrested in the process of committing any crime, either as a result of the fuel or Naira challenges, will be made to face the consequences of such actions alone.

“Once again, the good people of Kwara State are advised to go about their lawful daily endeavours.

“Enough security arrangements have been placed across the length and breadth of Kwara State to ensure the safety and security of law-abiding citizens and residents,” he added.

He explained that the five suspects already arrested in the course of the disturbances would be charged to court after investigation.

