Angolan President invites Tinubu to consultations of African leaders

News Agency Of Nigeria

Anthonia, who arrived in Abuja on Tuesday, delivered the message from Lourenço to Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

This is stated in a message by Lourenço through his envoy, Téte António, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Angola, in Abuja.

The message was made available to newsmen by the Institutional Communication and Press Services of the Embassy of Angola in Nigeria, Benin and Niger.

The message has to do with the regular bilateral and multilateral consultations of the leaders of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) , ECOWAS regions, as well as the common challenges on the continent.

“Lourenço is inviting his counterpart Tinubu, to participate in the III Edition of the Pan-African Forum for the Culture of Peace and Non-Violence-Luanda Biennial, taking place from Nov. 22 to 24.

“Adopted in 2015 at the 24th Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), the Biennial of Luanda will take place under the theme: “Education, culture of peace and African citizenship, as tools for the sustainable development of the continent.

“It intends to contribute to the implementation of the “Action Plan for a Culture of Peace in Africa, a joint collaboration between the Government of Angola and UNESCO,” Lourenço said.

Anthonia, who arrived in Abuja on Tuesday, delivered the message from Lourenço to Tinubu, as well as courtesy meeting with his Nigerian counterpart, Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

