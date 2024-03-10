Anchor Borrowers scheme helped to empower 40,000 agric entrepreneurs in Ogun — Abiodun

Abiodun, who spoke during the 37th Lisabi Day celebration, reiterated his administration’s dedication to supporting young farmers and investors in land clearing, preparation, and mechanisation for agriculture.

Represented by his deputy, Engr. Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Abiodun noted that the celebration’s theme, “Encouraging Youth Entrepreneurship in Agric Business: Panacea for Solving Youth Unemployment in Egbaland”, was noteworthy.

He said it aligns with his commitment to empowering youths for agricultural growth.

Abiodun called for intensified efforts in agriculture and allied businesses, focusing on youth development.

He highlighted the pivotal role of agriculture in the state’s economic roadmap, contributing to food security, job creation, and industrialisation.

“Ogun remains a major global producer of cassava, with strengths in cassava production, poultry farming, fish production and animal husbandry.”

The governor underlined his administration’s interest in boosting the agricultural value chain, encouraging private sector investment for sustained industrialisation, job creation, and food security.

While urging elders to instil core values in the youths, he emphasised the importance of hard work, perseverance and diligence.

The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, acknowledged the success of the Lisabi festival, thanking Egba sons and daughters for their financial support.

He announced plans to empower Egba indigenes through Lisabi palliatives and educational support for students.

Applauding Gov. Abiodun for the modern Adire market at Asero, Oba Gbadebo encouraged youths to explore Adire-making and selling, emphasising the simultaneous importance of preserving the agricultural legacy of Egbaland.

A former military administrator of Bauchi state and later Sokoto state, retired Navy Captain Rasheed Raji, spoke more on the festival’s purpose.

He said it was to shift the youths’ focus from white-collar jobs to sustainable occupations like agriculture.

Raji appealed to Governor Abiodun to support youths in achieving self-sustaining agricultural businesses through the state’s Ministry of Agriculture.