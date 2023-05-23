Anambra's average monthly IGR rises from ₦‎1.5 billion to ₦‎2 billion

The chairman of the service, Richard Madiebo, said this on Tuesday during an interactive session with newsmen in Awka.

Madiebo said that the increase represented about 33.4% of the state’s revenue inflow in the last year.

He attributed the increase to the digital innovations introduced in the revenue collection process, which helped to reduce leakages.

He said that Governor Chukwuma Soludo started off in 2022 with a successful war against touts and illegal revenue collectors.

He, however, expressed concern over the alleged return of the miscreants to the system.

According to him, some traditional rulers, president generals and youth groups in some communities have constituted themselves into revenue agents, extorting motorists in the name of the government.

Madiebo said that others were molesting and extorting residents in the guise of enforcing revenue drive on behalf of the government.

He warned that, henceforth, those involved in such illegal acts would be arrested and the full weight of the law would be visited on them.

Also, the Commissioner for Transport, Patricia Igwebuike, said the approved rate for various categories of transporters remained the same and encouraged operators to endeavour to pay via the approved channels and obtain official receipts.

Igwebuike said the State Revenue Courts would be activated soon and those caught in illegal activities would be prosecuted according to the extant laws.