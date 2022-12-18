ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra’s Gov. Soludo salutes President Buhari at 80

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra on Saturday in Awka congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

He described the president as a sincere patriot who had done his best for the growth and development of Nigeria.

Soludo lauded the president for his honest and transparent disposition to public office, saying he is a shining example of one who has risen above the temptation of corruption in discharging his duties.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Anambra, I congratulate the president on this auspicious occasion of his 80th birthday and wish him many more glorious years ahead,’’ the governor said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
