Anambra Police officer wanted for extorting ₦810,000 from young businessman

The command Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Ikenga, the command is aware of the information on X social media platform of the alleged extortion of the sum of ₦810,000 by a yet-to-be-identified officer of the command.

“We have initiated steps to identify the alleged officer; information about the incident has been escalated to Area Commander, Onitsha, for necessary actions.

