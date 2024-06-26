ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Anambra Police officer wanted for extorting ₦810,000 from young businessman

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command set to invite the victim to its Headquarters in Awka to get information that will help in facilitating the necessary procedures involved in the process.

Anambra Police command launches investigation into alleged extortion of ₦810,000 by its officer [247Ureports]
Anambra Police command launches investigation into alleged extortion of ₦810,000 by its officer [247Ureports]

Recommended articles

The command Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Ikenga, the command is aware of the information on X social media platform of the alleged extortion of the sum of ₦810,000 by a yet-to-be-identified officer of the command.

“We have initiated steps to identify the alleged officer; information about the incident has been escalated to Area Commander, Onitsha, for necessary actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The command also wishes to invite the victim to its Headquarters in Awka to get information that will help in facilitating the necessary procedures involved in the process,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2.6 million die yearly from alcohol and drug abuse in low-income countries

2.6 million die yearly from alcohol and drug abuse in low-income countries

Anambra Police officer wanted for extorting ₦810,000 from young businessman

Anambra Police officer wanted for extorting ₦810,000 from young businessman

FG releases ₦300bn for repairs of 330 roads, bridges

FG releases ₦300bn for repairs of 330 roads, bridges

FEC steps down minimum wage memo for consultation, organised labour reacts

FEC steps down minimum wage memo for consultation, organised labour reacts

Any amount above ₦62k as minimum wage will create job losses - NECA

Any amount above ₦62k as minimum wage will create job losses - NECA

FG bans single-use plastics in federal MDAs

FG bans single-use plastics in federal MDAs

Gbenga Daniel wants more people from Southwest to join military

Gbenga Daniel wants more people from Southwest to join military

Tinubu told to sack NPA boss despite being cleared by NASS

Tinubu told to sack NPA boss despite being cleared by NASS

Kenya's Parliament in flames as protesters storm; bodies seen after police fire

Kenya's Parliament in flames as protesters storm; bodies seen after police fire

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Hyacinth Alia [BSG]

Gov Alia set to fight corruption in education sector through attitudinal change

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

AbdulRazaq offers condolences to ex-Senate President Saraki on mother's passing

Court dismisses suit by Binance executive, Anjarwalla against NSA, EFCC

Court dismisses suit by fleeing Binance executive, Anjarwalla against NSA, EFCC

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:Eruku]

Osun Govt on high alert for cholera, no confirmed cases reported across State