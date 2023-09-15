ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra Govt targets 2.6m children for polio vaccination

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Enugu State Primary Health Development Agency detected a circulating variant polio virus type-2 in a baby within the State.

Anambra Govt is targeting over 2.6 million children under the age of 0-59 months
Anambra Govt is targeting over 2.6 million children under the age of 0-59 months

Dr Afam Obidike, the state’s Commissioner for Health, made this known on Friday at the flag-off of the vaccination campaign in Awka.

The campaign is implemented by the Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA) in partnership with United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Enugu State Primary Health Development Agency, recently announced detection of a circulating variant polio virus type-2 in a baby at Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

Obidike said: “We are responding to the outbreak of Polio Virus in a neighbouring town, Nkanu West in Enugu State.

“We have not recorded any case in Anambra but the natural thing to do is to increase our vaccination to prevent the spread to the state.

“Again, we want to encourage mothers and guardians to ensure their children and wards are vaccinated. It is a free, safe and effective oral vaccine; and there is nothing to worry about.

“We have put in place quality assurance team in case of any complications and it will be handled appropriately.

“We have also mobilised 660 fixed posts across the state and we hope to reach and vaccinate about 2.64 million children to reduce the risk of polio spread in the state.”

Also speaking, Dr Adamu Abdul-Nasir, state Coordinator, WHO, appreciated the state government for its political will and proactive measures in preventing the polio virus from spreading to the state.

In her remarks, Chisom Uchem, Executive Secretary, ASPHCDA, said that the vaccination would start on Sept. 16 and end on Sept. 19, in all the local government areas of the state.

These few days, we will go all out to churches, mosques, schools and the nook and crannies of the state to look for children and get them vaccinated,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

