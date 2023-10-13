ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra Govt seeks fresh intervention from NEMA to tackle flood

News Agency Of Nigeria

Deputy governor stated that the need to deploy resources and equipment for effective flood response, to enhance disaster preparedness and management in the state.

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]
Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]

The Deputy Governor of Anambra, Chief Gilbert Ibezim, made the call when he visited the Director-General of NEMA, Malam Mustapha Ahmed in Abuja.

He said NEMA has played vital role in supporting the state in managing the growing impact and threats by loads hence the appeal for more support even as the water tides are rising in the state.

Ibezim, extended the appreciation of Gov. Chukwuma Soludo to President Bola Tinubu for assisting the state through NEMA and also moves to strategise on flood preparedness and response in Anambra.

Giving insights on the flood-prone areas in the state and the potential risks associated with the rainy season, he called on proactive measures to mitigate flood-related disasters, protect lives, and safeguard property.

He said their was need to deploy resources, personnel, and equipment for effective flood response as well as a well-coordinated approach, early warning systems, and community engagement to enhance disaster preparedness and management in the state.

The deputy governor expressed their commitment to working closely with the agency to ensure the safety and resilience of the state’s communities during the flood season. In his remark, Ahmed said the agency will surely look into the challenge in Anambra with the aim of preferring solutions to tackle the challenge.

“Your visit to NEMA is a significant moment and a practical display of efforts towards building a strong collaboration between Anambra state and NEMA on disaster risk management and building of community resilience

“This becomes more important in the face of significant disasters and crisis situations in Nigeria just as obtain in several countries of the world.

“Your excellency, we don’t pray for disasters to happen, yet disasters, crisis and emergency situations are part and parcel of societal revolution throughout the history of mankind,” he said.

Most disasters, Ahmed said, can be averted and mitigated with simple deliberate actions; avoid the dumping of refuse in waterways and drainages in our cities can reduce urban flooding drastically.

“We must rethink our environmental and ecological civilization to avoid potential disasters.

“Urban and regional planning must avoid allocating land and granting building permits along waterways,” among others to reduce floods.

Ahmed expressed NEMA commitment to working closely with the state government to ensure the safety and resilience of the state’s communities during the flood season.

