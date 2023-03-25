ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra govt, EEDC sign agreement on increased, sustainable power supply

News Agency Of Nigeria

The MD of the EEDC said the agreement will improve service to customers, operational and commercial efficiencies.

The agreement was signed inside the Anambra State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Awka, on Friday.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo and Julius Chukwuemeka, the Commissioner for Power and Power Resources, signed for Anambra government, while Chief Emeka Offor, the Chief Executive Officer of EEDC, signed on behalf of the company.

In his speech, Praveen Chorghade, the Managing Director/CEO, EEDC, said the agreement is aimed at providing energy security and extending universal electricity access for residents of Anambra as much as possible within its constitutional powers.

Chorghade said the deal would help achieve an overall business turnaround that would contribute to the enhancement of service delivery, commercial performance, shareholders and stakeholders value addition.

According to him, the Anambra government, in its desire to provide dividends of democracy to the people of the state, engaged the EEDC strategic sessions with a view to providing a roadmap towards the achievement of the overall objectives of both entities.

This ceremony, therefore, is the hallmark of those modest efforts.

“This model will strengthen the business relationship between EEDC and Anambra state and unlock opportunities for attracting additional investments for twin common objectives of increased reliability of power supply and commercial performance,” he said.

Chorghade said the franchising of Anambra power distribution business model which they were set to embark upon, would not only improve service to customers, operational and commercial efficiencies, but provide additional networks for reliability and quality of supply.

“As we speak, a total of 257 projects are at the various stages of implementation, we also have a 66kV high voltage distribution network project within Anambra state.

“This is aimed at addressing the current sub-transmission bottlenecks at Amichi, Nnewi, Industrial hub, Onitsha, and Awka.

“When this project is completed, we believe it will be a game changer,” he said.

“On our part, we promise to deploy our skills and assets in achieving the goals of this partnership. Once again, we are grateful for this opportunity."

On his part, Soludo expressed optimism that the partnership would translate into positive changes in the lives of “ndị Anambra”.

Soludo said he was committed to the project, saying it was in tandem with his administration’s policy plan to transit Anambra from a largely informal commercial atmosphere to an industrial economy.

In a remark, Offor, the Chairman of EEDC, described the day as a significant one for him and commended the zeal and cooperation of the Governor and his administration.

He expressed optimism that with the commencement of the implementation of the project within the next 28 months, major cities in Anambra will begin to get at least 18 hours of power supply daily.

